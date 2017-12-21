FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
XPO's US e-commerce volumes jump in four days from Black Friday
December 21, 2017

XPO's US e-commerce volumes jump in four days from Black Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - XPO Logistics Inc (XPO.N) said on Thursday that its U.S. e-commerce volumes jumped 24 percent from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, as more consumers turned to online retailers for quicker delivery.

In October, XPO hired more than 6,000 seasonal workers for the peak holiday season, a 20 percent rise from 2016, in anticipation of a surge in e-commerce deliveries.

    The third-largest publicly traded U.S. logistics company is a big player in e-commerce deliveries through its contract logistics and “last-mile” services for heavy goods, with a North American supply chain workforce of roughly 26,000 employees across 388 sites.

    In 2016, retail and e-commerce accounted for the largest portion of XPO’s global revenue at 26 percent, followed by food and beverage at 14 percent.

    Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

    Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel
