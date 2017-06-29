Mnuchin says United States is supportive of IMF

United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin speaks at a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa June 9, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that the United States was supportive of the International Monetary Fund's mission, although it always wanted to make sure taxpayer funds were spent wisely.

"We're supportive of the IMF, although we'll look at our contributions to the IMF like we look at all contributions: very carefully and making sure we're spending the taxpayers money properly," Mnuchin told reporters at the White House.