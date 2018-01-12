FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Democratic U.S. senator - Trump called African countries 'shitholes' in meeting
January 12, 2018 / 3:42 PM / Updated a day ago

Democratic U.S. senator - Trump called African countries 'shitholes' in meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Dick Durbin on Friday condemned Donald Trump’s use of vile language at a White House meeting on immigration, saying the president used “vulgar” language, and repeatedly called African nations “shitholes.”

FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), holds a bipartisan meeting with legislators on immigration reform at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Durbin, speaking to reporters in video that aired on MSNBC, said he had been explaining a bipartisan group of senators’ immigration plan on Thursday and how it impacted immigrants from various countries, including those in Africa.

“That’s when he used these vile and vulgar comments calling the nations they come from ‘shitholes’ - the exact word used by the president, not just once but repeatedly,” Durbin said at an event in Chicago.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Blake Brittain

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
