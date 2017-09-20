Pelosi calls DACA deal a first step toward comprehensive immigration reform

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks at a weekly press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday that supporting undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children, the so-called “Dreamers,” was a “first step” toward broader reform.

“Comprehensive immigration reform is our goal. We think this is a good first step,” Pelosi told a briefing, referring to legislation that would protect the roughly 800,000 people once covered by the DACA program.

She said she hoped Congress could later achieve comprehensive immigration reform to help all undocumented immigrants, but “we have to save the Dreamers now.”