U.S. inflation expectations remain 'well anchored': Goldman

FILE PHOTO: People count money at Macy's Herald Square store during the early opening of the Black Friday sales in the Manhattan borough of New York, November 26, 2015.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors' outlook on U.S. inflation has stayed on a firm footing even as falling oil prices and recent weaker-than-expected consumer price data have stoked worries that inflation is struggling to meet the Federal Reserve's 2-percent goal, Goldman Sachs analysts said on Wednesday.

"We find that U.S. inflation expectations remain well anchored, with a much lower probability of persistent disinflation than in 2015-2016," the U.S. investment bank's co-head of global macro and markets research, Francesco Garzarelli and interest rates strategy analyst, Matteo Crimella wrote in a research note.