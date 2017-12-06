FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Internet Association asks for U.S. net neutrality vote delay
Sections
Featured
Companies prepare for disorderly Brexit
The road to Brexit
Companies prepare for disorderly Brexit
Trump's first year in office marked by controversy and protests
wider image
Trump's first year in office marked by controversy and protests
Arabs reject Trump's Jerusalem move
Arabs reject Trump's Jerusalem move
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
December 6, 2017 / 5:33 PM / in 17 hours

Internet Association asks for U.S. net neutrality vote delay

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Internet Association, whose more than 40 members include companies like Google and Amazon, urged the Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday to delay a vote to repeal a 2015 order banning internet providers from blocking or throttling online content.

Supporter of Net Neutrality Lance Brown Eyes protests the FCC's recent decision to repeal the program in Los Angeles, California, November 28, 2017. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

The FCC is expected to vote on December 14 to scrap landmark 2015 rules approved during the Obama administration to ensure a free and open internet. The proposal is led by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, a Republican.

In a letter to Pai, Internet Association President Michael Beckerman asked for the vote to be delayed, or for the five commissioners to vote down the measure.

The request followed calls by officials such as New York’s attorney general and FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel for the vote to be delayed after allegations of fake comments submitted to the FCC on the issue.

”IA and its members will continue our fight to preserve the 2015 Order and its strong, enforceable net neutrality

protections,” Beckerman said in the letter.

Pai and the two Republican commissioners have said they would vote for the measure while the two Democratic FCC commissioners oppose it.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.