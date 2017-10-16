FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. voices interest in bilateral trade deal with Japan: official
October 16, 2017

U.S. voices interest in bilateral trade deal with Japan: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. officials expressed interest toward a bilateral free-trade agreement with Japan and narrowing the U.S. trade deficit in a bilateral economic dialogue held on Monday, a senior Japanese government official said.

The two countries, who were holding the second round of such talks, decided to continue discussions on what trade framework would work best, the official said, suggesting that Japan did not consent to U.S. requests to open up talks on setting a two-way trade agreement.

Japan and the United States did not discuss currency rates, the official told a briefing after the dialogue.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

