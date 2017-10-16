FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan agrees to streamline tests for some U.S. auto exports: statement
Sections
Featured
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Reuters investigates
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 16, 2017 / 9:23 PM / 8 days ago

Japan agrees to streamline tests for some U.S. auto exports: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Japan agreed to streamline noise and emissions testing procedures for certain U.S. auto exports during Monday’s bilateral economic talks that were focused on trade, the two governments said in a statement.

Japan also agreed to lift trade restrictions on U.S. potatoes from Idaho, while the United States agreed to lift restrictions on Japanese persimmons, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso said in the statement.

“Both sides affirmed that they would intensify work to achieve further progress in the near term on bilateral trade issues,” Pence and Aso said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Leika Kihara; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.