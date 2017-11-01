Goldman raises U.S. Oct. payrolls forecast to +340,000

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs economists on Wednesday upgraded their forecast on U.S. nonfarm payrolls for October to a 340,000 increase from a 325,000 gain, based on the latest data on company hiring from ADP and factory activity from the Institute for Supply Management.

File Photo - Job seekers listen to a presentation at the Colorado Hospital Association health care career fair in Denver April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Meanwhile, they pushed up their estimate on U.S. gross domestic product for the third quarter by 0.1 percentage point to 3.1 percent but lowered their call on fourth-quarter GDP by 0.1 point to 2.6 percent.