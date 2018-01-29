Traders price in chances for four U.S. rate hikes in 2018

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures edged lower on Friday as traders anticipated risk the Federal Reserve may increase key short-term borrowing costs four times in 2018 on expectations of rising domestic inflation and an improving global economy.

At 8:50 a.m. (1350 GMT), federal funds futures FFZ8 FFF9 implied traders saw a 26 percent chance of the Fed hiking rates four times this year, compared with 23 percent at Friday’s close and 10 percent a month earlier, CME Group’s FedWatch program showed.