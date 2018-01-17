FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Markets
Breakingviews
Reuters Backstory
Technology
Sport
Entertainment
#Business News
January 17, 2018 / 1:23 PM / a day ago

U.S. mortgage application volume hits six-week high: MBA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. mortgage application activity rose to its strongest level in six weeks even as 30-year home borrowing costs jumped to their highest levels since March, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Wednesday.

The Washington-based group said its index on mortgage requests rose 4.1 percent to 406.3 in the week ended Jan. 12, which was the highest since 408.3 in the Dec. 1 week.

Average interest rates on 30-year conforming mortgages, or loans with loan balances of $453,100 or less, increased to 4.33 percent, up 10 basis points from the prior week. This was highest since 4.34 percent in week of March 31.

Reporting by Richard Leong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.