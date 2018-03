NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. mortgage applications held steady last week even as interest rates on 30-year fixed-rate home loans edged up to their highest level in four years, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Homes are seen under construction in the southwest area of Portland, Oregon March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

The Washington-based industry group said its index on filings to lenders and banks to buy a home and to refinance an existing one was up 0.3 percent to 384.1 in the week ended March 2.