Democrats push for full analysis of latest Republican healthcare bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic leaders in Congress on Monday called for the Congressional Budget Office to conduct a full analysis of Republicans’ latest healthcare bill aimed at repealing and replacing Obamacare, not just a slimmer budgetary analysis.

“Republicans are reportedly hoping to rush to a vote with only a scant budget assessment, before the CBO can expose the full consequences of the legislation for working families, without any hearings or committee markups,” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and two top committee Democrats said in a letter.