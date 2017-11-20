FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. State Dept. studying Keystone XL route for 'permitting impacts': official
Sections
Featured
Mugabe told to resign ahead of impeachment proceedings
Zimbabwe
Mugabe told to resign ahead of impeachment proceedings
Merkel aide gives parties three weeks to find way out of crisis
Germany
Merkel aide gives parties three weeks to find way out of crisis
Taking London's financial pulse
Brexit and the City
Taking London's financial pulse
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
November 20, 2017 / 10:20 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

U.S. State Dept. studying Keystone XL route for 'permitting impacts': official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department is looking into whether Nebraska’s approval of an “alternative” route for TransCanada Corp’s (TRP.TO) Keystone XL pipeline through the state will require additional federal permitting, a spokesperson said.

“We have heard about a possible modified route, and we are in the process of gaining more precise information in order to determine if there will be any permitting impacts as a result of those changes,” the spokesperson said, asking not to be named.

Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.