Puerto Rico oversight board 'appreciates' offer of creditor support
September 27, 2017 / 8:55 PM / 22 days ago

Puerto Rico oversight board 'appreciates' offer of creditor support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s federally appointed financial oversight board said on Wednesday that it “appreciated the expression of support from creditors” of the island’s bankrupt power utility, after those creditors earlier offered a $1 billion loan and a discount on a portion of existing debt.

The board will “carefully consider” those proposals, Natalie Jaresko, the board’s executive director, said in a statement.

“We are moving with a great sense of urgency to assess the island’s immediate rebuilding and longer-term needs for transforming the electricity sector.”

Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Sandra Maler

