FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puerto Rico debt restructuring not part of next emergency funding request: White House
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
September 28, 2017 / 8:23 PM / 20 days ago

Puerto Rico debt restructuring not part of next emergency funding request: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House does not think it needs to address restructuring hurricane-hit Puerto Rico’s $72 billion debt in its next request for funding from Congress for the recovery effort on the island, a senior aide to President Donald Trump said on Thursday.

“I don’t think we’re going to have to address the debt restructuring issue in the next go-round, but if we do and if Congress wants us to, President Trump is up to that challenge,” Tom Bossert, the White House homeland security adviser, told reporters.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.