Tsunami watch for Hawaii canceled

(Reuters) - Hawaii is no longer considered at risk from a possible tsunami that could be generated by a powerful earthquake that hit the Gulf of Alaska early on Tuesday, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

“Based on all available data there is no tsunami threat to the state of Hawaii. Therefore ... the tsunami watch for Hawaii is now canceled,” it said.

The magnitude 7.9 earthquake also prompted warnings of a possible tsunami down the Canadian and U.S. west coast.