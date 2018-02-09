FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
February 9, 2018

Russia's Putin discussed U.S. 'oligarch list' with Russian businessmen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has briefly discussed U.S. “oligarch list” with Russian businessmen, RIA agency cited the head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, Alexander Shokhin, as saying

The list, drawn up as part of a sanctions package signed into law in August last year, does not mean those included will be subject to sanctions, but it casts a potential shadow of sanctions risk over a wide circle of wealthy Russians.

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Alison Williams

