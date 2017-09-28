SEC's New York head Calamari to leave in October

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday that Andrew Calamari, director of the SEC’s New York regional office, plans to leave the agency in October after 17 years of service.

The SEC said in a statement that Calamari has led a staff of some 400 enforcement attorneys, accountants, investigators and compliance examiners involved in the investigation and prosecution of enforcement actions and the performance of compliance inspections in the New York region since 2012.