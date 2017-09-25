FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SEC launching enforcement initiatives on cyber threats, retail investors
#Technology News
September 25, 2017 / 10:26 PM / 23 days ago

SEC launching enforcement initiatives on cyber threats, retail investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hangs on the wall at SEC headquarters in Washington, DC, U.S. on June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday it was launching two enforcement initiatives to enhance efforts to address cyber threats and protect retail investors.

“The creation of a Cyber Unit that will focus on targeting cyber-related misconduct and the establishment of a retail strategy task force that will implement initiatives that directly affect retail investors reflect SEC Chairman Jay Clayton’s priorities in these important areas,” the agency said in a statement.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech

