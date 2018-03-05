U.S. charges New York-based company for allegedly targeting foreigners

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday said it had charged a New York-based company for a scheme illegally soliciting foreign nationals interested in living in the United States through a federal government investment program.

FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hangs on the wall at SEC headquarters in Washington, DC, U.S., June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

In a statement, the SEC alleged that the unregistered company, Edwin Shaw LLC, had illegally brokered dozens of investments by such foreigners between April 2014 and March 2017.