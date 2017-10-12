Viewsroom: Activists keep the fight alive

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Nelson Peltz narrowly lost his acrimonious bid for a P&G board seat. Honeywell’s decision to spin off two small units was less than Dan Loeb lobbied for. These are temporary setbacks. Past experience and their financial firepower make shareholder activists a powerful force.
