FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Singapore Airshow
The Trump Effect
Germany
Technology
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Business News
February 7, 2018 / 3:13 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Trump says stocks drop is 'big mistake' amid strong economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly praised Wall Street gains during his first year in office, on Wednesday dismissed recent market gyrations, saying stocks should not be falling amid strong economic news.

“In the ‘old days, when good news was reported, the Stock Market would go up. Today, when good news is reported, the Stock Market goes down. Big mistake, and we have so much good (great) news about the economy!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Reporting by Susan HeaveyEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.