FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. House tax chairman proposes tweaks to tax-cut bill
Sections
Featured
Saudi says it has questioned 208 in corruption inquiry, $100 billion stolen
saudi arabia
Saudi says it has questioned 208 in corruption inquiry, $100 billion stolen
Global growth buoys earnings as third quarter fuels equity boom
market analysis
Global growth buoys earnings as third quarter fuels equity boom
Anti-Trump U.S. coalition tells UN climate talks - "we're still in"
environment
Anti-Trump U.S. coalition tells UN climate talks - "we're still in"
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 9, 2017 / 7:12 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

U.S. House tax chairman proposes tweaks to tax-cut bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A proposed tax on $2.6 trillion in foreign profits held offshore by U.S. multinational corporations would be raised under an amendment offered on Thursday by the chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives tax committee to his own tax-cut bill.

Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) speaks during a House Ways and Means Committee markup of the Republican Tax Reform legislation on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Texas Republican Representative Kevin Brady called for raising the tax to 14 percent for cash and liquid assets and 7 percent for illiquid assets, up from his earlier proposal of 12 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

The proposed increase would raise more federal revenue under the tax bill being offered by House Republicans, with Senate Republicans offering a separate bill.

Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.