Republican Senator Corker says he is still undecided on tax bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Bob Corker on Wednesday said he was still undecided on whether to support his party’s tax legislation even as congressional Republicans announced a deal on a final plan.

FILE PHOTO: Sen. Bob Corker speaks with reporters ahead of votes on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Corker, whose party has a slim majority in the Senate and can only afford to lose two votes, told reporters: “My deficit concerns have not been alleviated, so like in many tough votes around here, you’ve got to make a decision.”