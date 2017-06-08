FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
J.P. Morgan scales back U.S. tax cut forecast, pushes out timing
June 8, 2017 / 7:17 PM / 2 months ago

J.P. Morgan scales back U.S. tax cut forecast, pushes out timing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015.Mike Segar/Files

NEW YORK (Reuters) - J.P. Morgan analysts on Thursday scaled back their forecast on the size of possible U.S. tax cuts and pushed out the timing for such a move as President Donald Trump and leading Republican lawmakers struggle to deliver on their economic agenda.

In a research note, the analysts said they now see $100 billion of annual debt-financed tax cuts to take effect in the second quarter of 2018. They previously forecast $200 billion of such tax cuts per year to start in the third quarter of 2017.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Simao

