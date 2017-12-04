FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. corporate alternative minimum tax should be removed: House Republican
December 4, 2017 / 1:43 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

U.S. corporate alternative minimum tax should be removed: House Republican

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The alternative minimum tax on corporations, which had been included in the U.S. Senate’s tax bill, should be eliminated in the final legislation, Kevin McCarthy, the No. 2 Republican in the House of Representatives, said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks at a news conference at the Republican National Committee Building in Washington, D.C., U.S. May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/File Photo

“I think that has to be eliminated because that would destroy R&D,” McCarthy said in an interview with CNBC. “ ... Especially when you look at California, the engine that actually creates from a lot of entrepreneurs and others, that should be eliminated for sure.”

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

