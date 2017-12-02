FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republicans have the votes to pass tax bill in Senate: McConnell
December 1, 2017 / 5:48 PM / in a day

Republicans have the votes to pass tax bill in Senate: McConnell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Friday Republicans had enough votes to pass a tax overhaul bill in the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) smiles as he leaves the Republicans weekly policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

“We have the votes,” McConnell said.

Republican Senator Jeff Flake, who had been holding out support for the legislation, said he now supported the bill.

Republican Senator Susan Collins, another holdout, said a deal had been reached to include her unspecified property tax deduction amendment in the Republican tax bill.

Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Mohammad ZarghamEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

