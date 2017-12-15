FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. tax negotiators raising refundable portion of child tax credit: congresswoman
December 15, 2017 / 6:31 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

U.S. tax negotiators raising refundable portion of child tax credit: congresswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Representative Kristi Noem said on Friday that the refundable portion of an expanded child tax credit in the tax bill under negotiation on Capitol has risen to $1,400 from $1,000, an apparent bid to win support from Republican Senator Marco Rubio.

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) speaks in support of Kirstjen Nielsen's nomination to be secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in Washington, U.S., November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“I believe we’re in a good spot and should be able to earn his support,” said Noem, a member of the conference committee that is working on a final tax bill.

Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
