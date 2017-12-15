FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rubio signals support for tax bill after child tax credit tweaks
December 15, 2017 / 7:46 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Rubio signals support for tax bill after child tax credit tweaks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Senator Marco Rubio signaled his support for a sweeping tax bill on Friday, saying changes that had been made at his urging to increase the refundability of a child tax credit marked “a solid step toward broader reforms.”

FILE PHOTO: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) speaks at a press conference at the Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

“Increasing the refundability of the Child Tax Credit from 55% to 70% is a solid step toward broader reforms which are both Pro-Growth and Pro-Worker,” Rubio, who had threatened to vote against the bill, said on Twitter.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
