House Speaker Ryan says he believes upbeat Treasury tax study
#Business News
December 12, 2017 / 4:11 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

House Speaker Ryan says he believes upbeat Treasury tax study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday defended a one-page analysis by the Treasury Department that asserted a tax plan pushed by the Republican-led Congress would pay for itself in 10 years.

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks during a news conference with other House Republican leaders following a closed conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

“I think that estimate makes a lot of sense. ... I do believe the Treasury when they say that this is going to unleash a lot of economic growth, which will accrue more revenues,” Ryan told reporters. Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, called the estimate “fake math” on Monday.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by David Alexander

