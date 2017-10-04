FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. lawmakers mulling fourth tax bracket for high earners: House Speaker
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 4, 2017 / 7:48 PM / 15 days ago

U.S. lawmakers mulling fourth tax bracket for high earners: House Speaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks during a press briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. on September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday that Republican lawmakers were considering a fourth tax bracket of 35 percent to 39.6 percent for high-income earners as part of their reform plan, which initially aimed for just three tax brackets.

“There is a discussion that the (House) Ways and Means Committee and the Senate Finance Committee are looking at whether or not to have a fourth bracket for very high-income earners ... so that you can make sure that the tax relief really goes to middle-income tax payers,” Ryan said in a discussion with former Speaker Newt Gingrich streamed on Facebook.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.