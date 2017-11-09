Factbox: In U.S. Senate, Democrats represent highest-tax states

(Reuters) - Proposals from U.S. Republicans to repeal or restrict a popular deduction on federal income tax for state and local tax (SALT) payments would hit Americans in high-tax states. The 10 states with the highest taxes are represented in the Senate by Democrats, and by Vermont’s Bernie Sanders, an independent who votes with Democrats.

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) speaks with reporters about the Republican Tax Reform package on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

A Senate tax plan about to be unveiled on Thursday was expected to propose ending the SALT deduction entirely. An earlier House plan would sharply curtail the deduction.

If left unchanged, the Senate plan’s SALT provision would make it harder to attract what could be necessary support for the tax bill from Democratic senators, as it would disproportionately hurt their constituents.

Republicans have a 52-48 majority in the chamber, meaning they can afford to lose only two Republican votes and so could be looking for some Democratic support for passage.

Here are the U.S. states with the highest annual combined state and local income taxes and property taxes, measured as an average per capita, as calculated by the Tax Foundation, a pro-business Washington think tank.

1. New York: $5,208; Chuck Schumer (D), Kirsten Gillibrand (D)

2. Connecticut: $4,935; Richard Blumenthal (D), Chris Murphy (D)

3. New Jersey: $4,404; Cory Booker (D), Bob Menendez (D)

4. Massachusetts: $4,141; Elizabeth Warren (D), Ed Markey (D)

5. Maryland: $3,558; Chris Van Hollen (D), Ben Cardin (D)

6. Vermont: $3,416; Bernie Sanders (I), Patrick Leahy (D)

7. Rhode Island: $3,338; Sheldon Whitehouse (D), Jack Reed (D)

8. Minnesota: $3,186; Al Franken (D), Amy Klobuchar (D)

9. California: $3,137; Kamala Harris (D), Dianne Feinstein (D)

10. Oregon $3,024; Ron Wyden (D), Jeff Merkley (D)