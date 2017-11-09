FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican U.S. Senators Rubio, Lee want boost to child tax credit
November 9, 2017 / 10:37 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Republican U.S. Senators Rubio, Lee want boost to child tax credit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Mike Lee said they want a child tax credit to increase to $2,000 in a Senate tax bill unveiled on Thursday.

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) speaks in support of Kirstjen Nielsen's nomination to be secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in Washington, U.S., November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“While we are glad to see an increase to the child tax credit, like the House bill, it is simply not enough for working families,” Rubio and Lee said in a joint statement. The Senate bill would raise the child tax credit to $1,650 from $1,000 currently.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

