FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Senate Republican tax proposal diverges from House bill on cuts
Sections
Featured
Saudi says it has questioned 208 in corruption inquiry, $100 billion stolen
saudi arabia
Saudi says it has questioned 208 in corruption inquiry, $100 billion stolen
Global growth buoys earnings as third quarter fuels equity boom
market analysis
Global growth buoys earnings as third quarter fuels equity boom
Anti-Trump U.S. coalition tells UN climate talks - "we're still in"
environment
Anti-Trump U.S. coalition tells UN climate talks - "we're still in"
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 9, 2017 / 8:27 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

U.S. Senate Republican tax proposal diverges from House bill on cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republicans are unveiling a tax proposal that differs markedly on corporate, business and individual tax cuts from legislation unveiled by their counterparts in the House of Representatives, Republican aides said on Thursday.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) speaks to reporters after a meeting about the Republican Tax Reform package on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

The Senate proposal delays a corporate tax rate cut to 20 percent by a year, provides small-business owners with a deduction rather than a special business rate and maintains seven tax brackets for individuals while lowering the rate for top earners to 38.5 percent from 39.6 percent, said the aides from the tax-writing Senate Finance Committee.

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.