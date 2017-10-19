Breakingviews - Exchange Podcast: Scott Galloway

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The NYU marketing guru swung by Times Square to discuss what’s next for “The Four” tech behemoths - Google, Apple, Amazon and Facebook. Among his predictions: one of them will be hit with a $10 bln-plus antitrust fine and Amazon will choose New York for its second headquarters.
Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2yBjMeg
