FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
North Korea
The Trump Effect
Russia
Detained in Myanmar
Technology
Sport
Commentary
Business News
March 9, 2018 / 7:35 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Trump discussed steel, aluminum tariffs with Argentina's Macri: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump discussed potential U.S. tariffs on foreign aluminum and steel in a call with Argentina’s president Mauricio Macri in a call on Thursday, the White House said on Friday.

Trump finalized the tariffs in a proclamation on Thursday. They are set to go into effect in 15 days. At a speech before the signing, he said Canada and Mexico were exempted from the levies, and other countries may be given exemptions.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Lisa Lambert

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.