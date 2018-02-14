FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 6:43 PM / a day ago

USITC says will launch probe into some microfluidic systems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday it would launch a patent infringement investigation into certain microfluidic systems and components and has identified Bio Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO.N) as a respondent.

The investigation is based on a complaint filed by 10X Genomics Inc that alleges patent infringement in importation and sale of certain microfluidic cartridges, reagents and devices for preparing samples for genetic sequencing, the USITC said in a statement.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Mohammad Zargham

