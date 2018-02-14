USITC says will launch probe into some microfluidic systems

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday it would launch a patent infringement investigation into certain microfluidic systems and components and has identified Bio Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO.N) as a respondent.

The investigation is based on a complaint filed by 10X Genomics Inc that alleges patent infringement in importation and sale of certain microfluidic cartridges, reagents and devices for preparing samples for genetic sequencing, the USITC said in a statement.