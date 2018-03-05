Trump should exempt 'fairly traded' steel, aluminum from tariffs: U.S. lawmaker Brady

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee said on Monday that President Donald Trump should tailor proposed tariffs to exempt all “fairly traded” steel and aluminum, certainly from Canada and Mexico.

FILE PHOTO: Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee Kevin Brady (R-TX) speaks after the House of Representatives passed tax reform legislation on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“My view is the president should exempt all fairly traded steel and aluminum, from every country that trades fairly - certainly, Canada and Mexico,” Brady told reporters. “Canada is a huge customer for the U.S.; Mexico is a key trading partner.”

He said he would keep working with Trump “to help him tailor this for the maximum good effect.”