Brazil industry lobby defends right to retaliate vs. U.S. tariffs

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s main industry lobby, CNI, said in an emailed statement on Friday that U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs planned by President Donald trump violate World Trade Organization rules and called on the Brazilian government to fight them and retaliate if possible.

CNI’s president, Robson Andrade, said Brazil would have the right to retaliate if it wins its case at the WTO. The lobby said in a statement that the potential tariffs would hurt $3 billion in Brazilian iron and steel exports, and $144 million in aluminum exports.