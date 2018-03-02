FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
The Trump Effect
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Commentary
Business News
March 2, 2018 / 5:20 PM / Updated a day ago

U.S. tariffs have no meaningful effect on Brazil steelmakers: Moody's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - A potential hike in U.S. tariffs would be“manageable” for Brazilian steel producers and would not have a“meaningful impact” on the larger steel companies, Moody’s Investors Service said on Friday in a note to clients.

Brazil’s largest flat steelmaker, Usiminas, exports only 15 percent of its output and only a negligible part goes to the U.S. market. The second-largest company CSN exports just 5 percent of its steel, Moodys said.

Tariffs could, in fact, favor Gerdau SA because it has significant operations in the United States, Moody’s said.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.