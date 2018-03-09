Britain will work with EU on exemptions to U.S. metals tariffs

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will work with the European Union to consider the scope of any exemptions from impending U.S. tariffs on metals after President Donald Trump introduced levies on steel and aluminum imports, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Friday.

The EU has said it should be exempt from the tariffs as the bloc is a close ally of the United States. Britain is preparing to leave the EU in March of next year.

“Tariffs are not the right way to address the problem of global overcapacity,” the spokesman said. “We will work with EU partners to consider the scope for exemptions.”