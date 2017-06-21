Canada 'waiting and seeing' on farm issues ahead of NAFTA talks

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue (C), Canadian Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay (2nd R) and Mexican Secretary of Agriculture José Calzada Rovirosa (R) listen to Georgia Ports Authority Executive Director Griff Lynch (2nd L) during a tour of the Port of Savannah in Savannah, Georgia, U.S. on June 20, 2017. Courtesy Stephen B. Morton/Georgia Ports Authority/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - Canada will not publicly complain about agriculture trade irritants with the United States, ahead of North American trade negotiations, Canadian Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay said on Wednesday.

"We have to wait to see how the table is set, and then we'll deal with the issues that are on the table," MacAulay said on a conference call from Georgia, where he was meeting with U.S. and Mexican officials. "...We're just waiting and seeing."

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has already raised concerns about access to Canada for U.S. dairy, wheat and wine.