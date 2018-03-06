Linking steel and NAFTA will not get a better deal: Canada's Morneau

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - Linking steel with the ongoing renegotiation of NAFTA will not improve the tri-country trade agreement and Canada will respond firmly but appropriately if the United States targets Canada’s steel or aluminum for tariffs, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Tuesday.

“We see ourselves as an important part of the U.S. supply chain, we see that we’re an important part of the U.S. and NATO security alliance, so we are currently putting forward the position to the United States that we believe Canada should be exempt from any tariffs on steel or aluminum,” Morneau told reporters in Vancouver.