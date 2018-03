AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The European Union must be prepared to take counter measures against U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO - The new Minister of Foreign Affairs, Stef Blok arrives for talks with Prime Minister Mark Rutte in The Hague, the Netherlands March 5, 2018 REUTERS/Michael Kooren

“We strive for de-escalation, but we must make clear that we are prepared to take countermeasures,” Rutte told journalists.