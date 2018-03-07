Some countries may be exempted from planned U.S. metal tariffs: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Canada and Mexico, and possibly other countries, may be exempted from planned U.S. import tariffs on steel and aluminum on the basis of national security, the White House said on Wednesday.

“We expect that the president will sign something by the end of the week and there are potential carve-outs for Mexico and Canada based on national security, and possibly other countries as well based on that process,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told a regular media briefing.