Factbox: Top steel exporters to the United States

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has announced import tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum but exempted Canada and Mexico and offered the possibility of exemptions for other allies. {nL4N1QQ1M8]

FILE PHOTO: Steel bars for sale are displayed at a shop in the Mullae-dong steel product district in Seoul July 13, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak/File Photo

The United States is the world’s biggest steel importer, buying 35.6 million tonnes in 2017.

Following are the top exporters to the United States with their corresponding percentage of total U.S. steel imports:

1. Canada 16.7 pct

2. Brazil 13.2 pct

3. South Korea 9.7 pct

4. Mexico 9.4 pct

5. Russia 8.1 pct

6. Turkey 5.6 pct

7. Japan 4.9 pct

8. Germany 3.7 pct

9. Taiwan 3.2 pct

10. China 2.9 pct

11. India 2.4 pct

Source: Wood Mackenzie