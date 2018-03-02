FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 8:51 PM / Updated a day ago

Ford Motor Co warns Trump metal tariffs may hike commodity prices

David Shepardson

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) said on Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s announced steel and aluminum tariffs could boost domestic commodity prices and harm the“competitiveness of American manufacturers.”

    In a statement, Ford noted the tariffs’ impact even though the automaker buys“the vast majority of its steel and aluminum for U.S. production in the U.S.” In January, Ford warned that higher prices for metals such as aluminum and steel would be a significant drag on earnings this year.

    Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Grant McCool

