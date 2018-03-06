Ryan: Trump's planned steel, aluminum tariffs too broad

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The most powerful member of the U.S. House of Representatives said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s planned tariffs on steel and aluminum imports are too broad and open the country to possible retaliation, adding that he encouraged the White House to more narrowly focus its approach.

“There is clearly abuse occurring,” said Speaker Paul Ryan at a press briefing by Republican lawmakers. “Clearly there is over-capacity, dumping and trans-shipping of steel and aluminum by some countries, particularly China. But I think the smarter way to go is to make it more surgical and more targeted.”