FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Russia
The Trump Effect
Sport
Environment
Science
Reuters Investigates
Commentary
Business News
March 6, 2018 / 7:40 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Top U.S. Senate Republican says metal tariffs could lead to trade war

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Republican in the U.S. Senate said on Tuesday that many of his colleagues were worried that President Donald Trump’s planned tariffs on steel and aluminum imports could spark a trade war and hurt the economy.

U.S. Senator and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) takes the stage to speak at the AIPAC policy conference in Washington, DC, U.S., March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

“There is a lot of concern among Republican senators that this could sort of metastasize into sort of a larger trade war, and many of our members are discussing with the administration just how broad, how sweeping this might be,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Richard Cowan; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.